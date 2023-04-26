How the digital divide in rural communities affects health care

Rural communities with fewer local doctors — and longer distances to travel for hospital care — also generally have limited high-speed internet service.

And that can make it more difficult for rural patients to use telehealth.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the digital divide for health care.

We discuss the challenges it presents for families, and what government agencies and health care providers are doing to try to address the problem.

Diego Cuadros, associate professor in digital epidemiology at Digital Futures at the University of Cincinnati

Dr. Holly Binnig, chief medical officer at HealthSource of Ohio

