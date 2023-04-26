© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

How the digital divide in rural communities affects health care

Published April 26, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
Rural areas often have longer distances to travel for health care - and less access to high-speed internet.
kschulze/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Rural areas often have longer distances to travel for health care — and less access to high-speed internet.

Rural communities with fewer local doctors — and longer distances to travel for hospital care — also generally have limited high-speed internet service.

And that can make it more difficult for rural patients to use telehealth.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the digital divide for health care.

We discuss the challenges it presents for families, and what government agencies and health care providers are doing to try to address the problem.

Guests:

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionhealth caredigital dividerural hospitalsrural OhioKentucky NewsIndianatelehealth
Stay Connected