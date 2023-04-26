Making friends in adulthood can be hard. Marisa Franco has advice

A study released in early 2021 by Harvard University’s Making Caring Common Project found more than 1 in 3 Americans face "serious loneliness." The numbers were even higher among young adults and mothers of young children.

But researchers behind the world's longest-running scientific study of happiness have found the key to our contentment is our relationships. So, what do we do about it?

Maria Franco, Ph.D., has been researching the importance of adult friendships and she writes about it in her book Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make and Keep Friends. On Cincinnati Edition, she discusses how to make and keep adult friends.

Guest:



