Biden releases new campaign video, Carlson out at Fox News and more to discuss with Ken Rudin

President Biden officially announced his bid to seek a second term in a new campaign video released this week . On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss that and the top Republican contenders in the race for the GOP presidential nomination.

Plus, Fox News announced this week that Tucker Carlson was leaving its airwaves. The news followed Fox settling for $787 million in a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems over the network's bogus claims that election fraud cheated former President Trump out of victory during the 2020 presidential election.

Then, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked lower court decisions banning or limiting FDA-approved abortion pills.

All that and more, plus your questions, for a full hour of politics with Ken Rudin.

Guests:

Ken Rudin, political journalist and host of the Political Junkie podcast

Anne Whitesell, Ph.D., assistant professor, Department of Political Science, associate director for the Menard Family Center for Democracy at Miami University

