-
The release of new court documents in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe show just how extensive the investigation has been.The White House…
-
President Trump signs a bill ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. For three weeks. The president says if he doesn't get what he thinks…
-
The Senate passes resolutions to withdraw U.S. support for Saudi-backed forces at war in Yemen and to condemn Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for…
-
President Trump's proposed tariffs on 1,300 Chinese products and his Twitter feud with Amazon roiled the stock market. Congress and the White House…
-
Congress returns from its August recess next Tuesday. Lawmakers will debate raising the debt ceiling. They also need to pass a funding bill by September…
-
Senator John McCain is diagnosed with brain cancer but still travels to Washington for a health care vote, President Trump continues to publicly demean…
-
It's been a busy week for President Trump, who has visited Saudi Arabia, Jerusalem, Rome and is now in Brussels for a NATO summit. Meanwhile, members of…
-
This Saturday marks President Donald Trump's one hundredth day in office. While that 100th day is an arbitrary benchmark, it is the milestone we have come…
-
The failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, revelations of an FBI investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, unfounded…
-
The Trump administration has been in place now for just over one month, though it seems, much, much longer. President Trump has already signed more than…