More classified documents found, Santos's troubles mount and more to discuss with Ken Rudin

More classified documents are uncovered at the home of a top official. This time, they turned up at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence. But will this set off the same kind of investigation President Biden and former President Trump are under? Meanwhile, will Republicans in Congress view President Biden’s classified documents as an impeachable offense? And what is the distinction between Biden’s case and the documents found at Mar-a-Lago?

The controversies surrounding Rep. George Santos are piling up. Now House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Santos will be removed from office if an ethics panel finds that he broke the law. Among the many accusations are potential financial improprieties and questions as to whether he violated campaign finance laws. How does a man who shows signs of recent financial struggles have $700,000 of his own money to fuel his campaign?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss those questions and more in a full hour of politics.

Guests:



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: