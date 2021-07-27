-
The vice president is scheduled to get the vaccine in an event that will be publicly broadcast as officials seek to calm people's fears surrounding the vaccine.
-
Vice President Mike Pence spent just shy of an hour addressing supporters during a campaign event in a hangar at Lunken Airport Wednesday evening. The…
-
Vice President Mike Pence visited Columbus on Monday to rally supporters as Election Day nears. Early voting has already begun in Ohio, which is...
-
Watch Mike Pence and Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City beginning at 9 p.m. ET for debate updates and fact checks.
-
With President Donald Trump being treated for COVID-19 - an issue he had hoped to move past - is now front and center again. As Vice President Mike Pence…
-
The vice president wore a mask during an appearance in Rockville, Md. Despite a surge in new cases, Pence insisted the country was "in a much better place than four months ago, even two months ago."
-
Vice President Mike Pence rode onto the stage Thursday in the newly-unveiled Lordstown Motors electric pickup truck, the Endurance, to deliver a wide-ranging speech to the Northeast Ohio crowd. Among the topics he touched on at the former General Motors plant in Lordstown were the economy, the Trump administration’s negotiations with China and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. “We fought for free and fair trade and the values and ideals that have always made this country great,” Pence said. “On every single promise, President Trump delivered for the people of Ohio.”
-
President Trump said he has activated the National Guard to assist New York, California and Washington.
-
During Pence's governorship, an HIV outbreak occurred that some health experts say could have been prevented or lessened with a better response.
-
Five years ago, Indiana experienced one of the nation’s worst HIV outbreaks. Mike Pence was governor then, and he approved a needle exchange to keep the...