Judge rules Mike Pence must testify before grand jury, plus more to discuss with Ken Rudin

A federal judge rules that former Vice President Mike Pence must testify before a grand jury in the Justice Department's investigation into the efforts of former President Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss what impact that could have on the Republican race for president.

Then, President Biden issues his first veto related to a measure that GOP lawmakers say was designed to target "woke" investing.

We'll discuss how the culture wars are playing out in Congress and across the country.

All that, and your questions, for our full hour of politics with Ken Rudin.

Plus, we'll talk a little baseball for Opening Day.

Guests:



Ken Rudin, political journalist and host of the Political Junkie podcast

David Niven, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, University of Cincinnati School of Public and International Affairs

Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

