House Republicans struggle to keep the federal government open, plus more to discuss with Ken Rudin
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has rejected a bipartisan Senate deal to keep the government funded after next week. As we barrel closer to a shutdown, we’ll discuss the opposition from House Republicans to the Senate’s latest stopgap measure.
Then, the GOP presidential candidates take the debate stage for a second time without frontrunner Donald Trump. All but a few have avoided attacking the former president, but will that change after a ruling this week by a New York state judge that Trump committed fraud by inflating the value of his real estate holdings?
Today marks the first hearing into Speaker McCarthy's impeachment inquiry into President Biden, and the goal of this first meeting is to establish a rationale for the inquiry itself. We'll discuss what the House Oversight Committee has been working on, which mostly centers on tying Hunter Biden's business activity to the president.
Plus, Sen. Bob Menendez is facing growing calls to resign over a federal indictment alleging that he and his wife accepted bribes in exchange for exerting his political influence. We'll discuss Menendez's response to the allegations.
Guests:
- Ken Rudin, political journalist and host of the Political Junkie podcast
- Anne Whitesell, Ph.D., assistant professor, Miami University Department of Political Science, associate director, Menard Family Center for Democracy
