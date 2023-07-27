What to watch for if Trump is indicted again, and more to discuss with Ken Rudin

Even more indictments could be coming for former President Donald Trump. He and some of his advisers are under investigation by the Justice Department over efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. And a district attorney in Georgia also is leading a criminal probe related to the election.

We’ll take a look at Trump’s mounting legal trouble, the timing of his upcoming trials with the presidential race, and how he is using all of this in his campaign.

Plus, there’s a month to go before the first Republican presidential debate, but the stage is far from set. Will Trump decide to show up?

Then, ther’’s always talk of a third-party candidate getting into the ring. How would a No Labels presidential ticket change the dynamics of the race?

Guests:

