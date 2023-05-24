Ron DeSantis to announce 2024 run, the debt ceiling divide and more to discuss with Ken Rudin

More contenders are entering the presidential race. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce the start of his campaign Wednesday night in a live audio conversation on Twitter with Elon Musk. Meanwhile, with former President Trump's mounting legal troubles, we ask which issues will determine who shows up to vote and how they cast their ballots.

Too, the clock is ticking on lawmakers. Congress has just days before the country could breach the debt ceiling, but both sides are far apart. President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Monday and acknowledged the divide. We'll discuss how negotiations are going down to the wire and whether there's a chance the United States could actually default.

It's a full hour of politics with Ken Rudin, plus your phone calls.

Guests:



Ken Rudin, political journalist



David Niven, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, University of Cincinnati School of Public and International Affairs



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

