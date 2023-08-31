© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Did Ramaswamy win the debate or did Trump steal the stage from afar?

Published August 31, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
a man in a suit on the left gestures toward a woman in a white suit on the right who also gestures with her finger
Morry Gash
/
AP
Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speak during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee.

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in four separate court cases and has a federal criminal trial set to begin the day before Super Tuesday. What will all that mean for the former president and his campaign to regain the White House?

It hasn't seemed to hurt him so far. He remains the Republican frontrunner, even after skipping the party's first debate. We'll break down the indictments.

And, we talk about which candidates stood out most during the debate — including Greater Cincinnati native Vivek Ramaswamy.

I's our full hour of national politics, plus trivia on Cincinnati Edition.

Guests:

  • Ken Rudin, political journalist and host of the Political Junkie podcast
  • David Niven, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, University of Cincinnati School of Public and International Affairs

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

