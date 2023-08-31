Did Ramaswamy win the debate or did Trump steal the stage from afar?

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in four separate court cases and has a federal criminal trial set to begin the day before Super Tuesday. What will all that mean for the former president and his campaign to regain the White House?

It hasn't seemed to hurt him so far. He remains the Republican frontrunner, even after skipping the party's first debate. We'll break down the indictments.

And, we talk about which candidates stood out most during the debate — including Greater Cincinnati native Vivek Ramaswamy.

I's our full hour of national politics, plus trivia on Cincinnati Edition.

Guests:



Ken Rudin, political journalist and host of the Political Junkie podcast



David Niven, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, University of Cincinnati School of Public and International Affairs



