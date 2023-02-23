GOP split over Ukraine, Butler Co. native enters the presidential race, plus more to discuss with Ken Rudin

President Biden makes an unannounced trip to Kyiv. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the Republican response to his trip and how it exposes divisions in the party regarding U.S. support for Ukraine.

Plus, the evidence is piling up in Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News. A legal brief in the case alleges that Fox personalities who spread misinformation about the 2020 election knew it was false. We'll discuss the case.

Then, the Republican race for president is starting to shape up. South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have announced their candidacies. Ramaswamy is a native of Butler County and the author of Woke, Inc. We'll discuss how they are positioning themselves in the party.

All that, and your questions, for our full hour of politics with Ken Rudin.

Guests:



Ken Rudin, political journalist and host of the Political Junkie podcast



Ryan Salzman, Ph.d., associate professor of Political Science, Northern Kentucky University

