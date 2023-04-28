Former Cincinnati fire chief sues the city, Jerry Springer dies, plus more top stories

Former Cincinnati fire chief Michael Washington is suing the city over his firing. City Manager Sheryl Long fired Washington last month saying he failed to address a hostile work environment toward women. On Cincinnati Edition, we take a look at what the suit alleges.

Advocates for an alternate plan for the Brent Spence Bridge have picked up some high-profile support. Bridge Forward is pushing for a proposal they say would free up about 30 acres of land in downtown Cincinnati. Now former Cincinnati mayors John Cranley and Mark Mallory are backing the plan and are seeking City Council support.

And another former Cincinnati mayor, Jerry Springer, has died. He was 79. We'll discuss his legacy from his time in City Hall to his time on television.

All that and more on the weekly news review.

Guests:



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU



Patricia Gallagher Newberry, enterprise and watchdog reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer



Nick Swartsell, general assignment reporter, WVXU



Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU



John Kiesewetter, media beat writer, WVXU

