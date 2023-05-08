The history of WOXY 97X and how it changed local airwaves

A station that brought an alternative to corporate rock returns to the airwaves, 20 years after its last terrestrial broadcast. In 1983, 97X, or WOXY-FM, launched as an independent station in Butler County, playing a wide range of genres from indie, punk and glam among others.

Now, WOXY is returning for two special broadcasts in May on InHailer Radio and WGUC 90.9 HD3. The special, dubbed "The 2023 Modern Rock 500," will countdown the best alternative songs. It will air on Inhailer Radio from May 22-26 and again from May 27-29.

Meantime, author of the book, The Future of Rock & Roll: 97X WOXY and the Fight for True Independence, Robin James will be in conversation with two former WOXY DJs at the Mercantile Library. The event on May 11 is free but registration is required.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how WOXY changed the local airwaves and its place in modern rock.

Robin James, author of The Future of Rock & Roll: 97X WOXY and the Fight for True Independence



Damian Dotterweich, former 97X DJ



Dave Tellman, former 97X DJ



