What will Ohio's propsed two-year budget mean for you?

Published May 9, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
Ohio stae house.jpg

The Ohio House of Representatives approved House Bill 33 with bipartisan support in April — a two-year, $88 billion operating budget allocating substantial funding to agencies and programs throughout the state. The proposed bill includes sweeping changes to tax rates, education and Medicaid.

While Gov. Mike DeWine's proposed merit-based scholarships were not included in the budget that passed the House this spring, the Ohio Department of Higher Education will receive $2.8 billion in funding in 2024 and $2.9 billion in 2025 if the bill passes as-is. The budget will go before members of the Senate in June for a final vote before the beginning of the fiscal year July 1.

On Cincinnati Edition, we sit down with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to discuss the budget and what it will mean for Ohioans over the next two years.

Guests:

  • Cindy Abrams, Ohio State Representative
  • Dani Issacschon, Ohio State Representative

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

