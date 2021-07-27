Ohio budget

-
On a mostly party line vote, the Ohio House has approved the version of the $74.4 billion two-year state budget that was proposed by Republican leadership.
-
The state’s tax revenue report for July was the first one showing gains in three months. But Ohio’s chief budget officer says she expects the economic...
-
Cincinnati City Council strikes a compromise on human services funding, Hamilton County Clerk of Courts offers employees wage hikes and paid family leave…
-
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition, we discuss and analyze the week's top stories taking place in the Tri-state, the people and events that are affecting…
-
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition, we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines.Joining us to discuss the ongoing dispute…
-
Gov. John Kasich signed a $71.2 billion two-year state budget Tuesday night which was substantially different than the one he proposed earlier this year;…
-
Last Friday, Ohio lawmakers sent Governor John Kasich their proposed two-year, $71.2 billion state operating budget. Joining us to discuss the various…
-
Tax cuts are the big feature in the Ohio Senate’s newly proposed two year budget, along with more than a billion in new funding for higher education and…
-
The state budget bill went through one last, major overhaul of changes before passing out of a Ohio House committee this week. The amendments took out…
-
The state ended the first half of the two-year budget in the black – in a big way. State budget director Tim Keen says the fiscal year ended with an $800…