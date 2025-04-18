Ohio budget negotiations, charter school investigation, and more top stories
The Ohio House finalized its version of the state budget last week, now it’s the Senate’s turn. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the latest tinkering with taxes, school funding, and more.
Plus, more details are coming out on the abrupt closure of a local charter school. Record requests reveal a major loan to the head of Dohn Community High School and "outrageous spending."
Guests:
- Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Anna Staver, statehouse reporter, Cleveland.com
- Jay Shakur, multimedia journalist, WCPO
- Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO
