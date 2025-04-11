Flooding, budget talks, railroad money and more top stories
Flooding has wreaked havoc on parts of Kentucky, and the Ohio River is on the doorstep of riverfront communities. On Cincinnati Edition, we look at the cleanup and recovery.
Then, Ohio House Republicans team up to pass a budget. What’s in it and what’s next?
And voters passed a Cincinnati railway sale, but City Council is divided on how to spend the money.
Guests:
- Sylvia Goodman, capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Radio
- David Ferrara, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
