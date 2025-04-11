Flooding, budget talks, railroad money and more top stories

Flooding has wreaked havoc on parts of Kentucky, and the Ohio River is on the doorstep of riverfront communities. On Cincinnati Edition, we look at the cleanup and recovery.

Then, Ohio House Republicans team up to pass a budget. What’s in it and what’s next?

And voters passed a Cincinnati railway sale, but City Council is divided on how to spend the money.

Guests:

Sylvia Goodman, capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Radio

David Ferrara, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

