Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Flooding, budget talks, railroad money and more top stories

Published April 11, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Flooding has wreaked havoc on parts of Kentucky, and the Ohio River is on the doorstep of riverfront communities. On Cincinnati Edition, we look at the cleanup and recovery.

Then, Ohio House Republicans team up to pass a budget. What’s in it and what’s next?

And voters passed a Cincinnati railway sale, but City Council is divided on how to spend the money.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
floodingOhio budgetrailroad
