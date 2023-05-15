© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
The Harriet Beecher Stowe House is home to more than one famous story

Published May 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Many are familiar with Harriet Beecher Stowe's novel, Uncle Tom's Cabin, and her prominent role in the abolitionist movement, but the historic house in Walnut Hills is also home to many inhabitants who helped shape America's history in civil rights and challenge societal norms of the day.

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about one of those inhabitants and one of Harriet's biggest influences — her sister, Catherine Beecher, and her pioneering contributions to the science of domesticity and later, the home's history as a designated stop on The Green Book.

Guests:

  • Elizabeth Yuko, Ph.D., journalist and bioethicist
  • Christina Hartlieb, executive director, Harriet Beecher Stowe House

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

