Cameron clinches Ky. GOP gubernatorial nomination, Miami faculty unionize, plus more top stories

Out of a crowded field, Attorney General Daniel Cameron beat back his challengers and emerged with the GOP nomination for Kentucky governor. Despite loaning her campaign millions, former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft came in third to runner-up Ryan Quarles.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what's ahead for Cameron and current governor, Democrat Andy Beshear. We also look at the Secretary of State race, where Michael Adams rose above conspiracy theories and misinformation.

Plus, members of Miami University's faculty say they're fed up and after more than a year of organizing, have officially unionized.

Those stories and more on the weekly news review.

