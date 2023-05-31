The Ohio Newsroom launches a new program on WVXU

On June 12, The Ohio Newsroom, a collaboration of Ohio's existing public radio newsrooms to cover stories left untold by news deserts, will launch its flagship news program called Today from The Ohio Newsroom, which you will be able to hear during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. The goal is to foster connections for everyone who listens to one of the public radio stations that are part of the Ohio Newsroom collaboration.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the new program and the types of stories you can expect to hear.

Guest:



Clare Roth, managing editor, The Ohio Newsroom



