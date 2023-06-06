How to transplant indoor plants to your outdoor garden

Summer temperatures have finally arrived in Cincinnati, and Tri-State and gardeners are ready to transplant their house plants to outdoor gardens.

Knowing when and how to water your summer gardens can be tricky, especially during hot dry spells. We'll talk about the best time to water your garden, plus advice on how to treat and prevent oak wilt.

It's a full hour of gardening on Cincinnati Edition, plus our guests answer questions from past episodes and your emails at Talk@wvxu.org.

Guests:



Pamela J. Bennett, program director, master gardener volunteer program; and extension educator

Jon Butcher, vice president and CEO, Madison Tree Care & Landscaping, Inc

Brandon George, horticulture extension agent, Kenton County Extension Office

Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center

