Making public walkways safer, more beautiful places to explore

Alleyways and those long-forgotten public stairs that seem to lead to nowhere can seem uninviting. But a local group is making them safer, more beautiful places to walk.

Spring in Our Steps is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and improving public walkways. You can learn more about Spring in Our Steps at the Over-the-Rhine Museum's next Three Acts in Over the Rhine June 14.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how the initial idea for Spring in Our Steps came after the co-founder was robbed, and how the group is bringing out the beauty in formerly neglected public spaces.

Guests:



Christian Huelsman, co-founder and executive director, Spring in Our Steps



Jenny Ustick, associate professor of art, University of Cincinnati College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning



Derek Scacchetti, founder, Urban Rangers Midwest



