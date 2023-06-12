Making public walkways safer, more beautiful places to explore
Alleyways and those long-forgotten public stairs that seem to lead to nowhere can seem uninviting. But a local group is making them safer, more beautiful places to walk.
Spring in Our Steps is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and improving public walkways. You can learn more about Spring in Our Steps at the Over-the-Rhine Museum's next Three Acts in Over the Rhine June 14.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how the initial idea for Spring in Our Steps came after the co-founder was robbed, and how the group is bringing out the beauty in formerly neglected public spaces.
Guests:
- Christian Huelsman, co-founder and executive director, Spring in Our Steps
- Jenny Ustick, associate professor of art, University of Cincinnati College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning
- Derek Scacchetti, founder, Urban Rangers Midwest
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.
Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: