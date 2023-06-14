Local film 'Between Mercy and Me' explores gentrification and race. It's playing nationally for one night only

A locally produced film about race, gentrification and faith will be released in theaters nationwide June 20 for one night only.

Called Between Mercy and Me, the movie explores those themes through the story of a friendship turned romance between two singer-songwriters — Hugo and Mercy.

Both are worship leaders at their respective churches and start out seeing the impact of gentrification through very different lenses. As their relationship grows, they are surprised by the reactions from their communities, friends and family members.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the movie, its themes and the role that faith communities should play when it comes to healing societal divisions.

Guests:



Craig Lamar Brown, producer, writer and director

Andrea Summer, singer-songwriter, music producer and actor

David J. Driskill, singer-songwriter, producer, director and actor

A trailer for the movie is available online. It will play at AMC Newport on the Levee 20, Cinemark Western Hills 14, Milford 16 and Regal Deerfield Towne Center Stadium 16 on June 20. Tickets are available through Fathom Events.

Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

