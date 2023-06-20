© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
The impact of maternal stress of infant brain development

Published June 20, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
Anyone who has ever been pregnant knows it can be a wonderful time. But it also can be a stressful time, especially for those struggling with the loss of loved ones, troubles at work or any number of problems that life can throw our way.

New research from the University of Cincinnati examines the impact that maternal stress during pregnancy can have on the development of a baby's brain. The study was published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry and finds that this stress is associated with adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes in infants.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the research findings and community efforts to support expectant mothers.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

