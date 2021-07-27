-
Researchers at the University of Cincinnati are studying how mindfulness techniques may help people living with epilepsy.Participants who employed…
-
While stress is a normal part of office life, too much of it can be counterproductive and cause serious problems. More than one third of American workers…
-
We all experience stress from time to time, whether in the workplace or at home, but how much is too much? Stress can have a negative impact on our minds…
-
Pro athletes, surgeons, first responders, they all perform amazing feats while under a high amount of stress. So why do they thrive under pressure, while…
-
In January, an analysis of federal data found that for the first time in at least 50 years more than half of the public school children in America are…