Can Ohio lawmakers meet the state budget deadline? Plus more top stories

With major differences in the House and Senate versions of the Ohio state budget, can lawmakers meet their June 30 deadline to get a spending plan passed? Even that's in dispute. We'll discuss what's different in these plans, and why House Speaker Jason Stephens is signalizing there's a rift.

Plus, House lawmakers pass bills that seek to govern the kind of medical care transgender minors can receive in the state — and ban trans girls from playing on female sports teams in high school and college. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the next steps for the controversial measures.

Then, a slim majority of Cincinnati Democrats endorse City Councilmember Seth Walsh for election. But what's next with the complaint filed against him with the city's Office of Ethics and Good Government?

Those stories and more on the weekly news review.

Guests:



Anna Staver, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau



Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU



Morgan Watkins, health reporter, Louisville Public Media



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: