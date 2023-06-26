Could co-op success in Spain be a recipe for economic growth in Greater Cincinnati?

A delegation of civic leaders from Greater Cincinnati recently visited a cooperative business association in Spain in hopes that lessons learned there can lead to economic transformation here.

Co-op Cincy brought a group of about 40 people to tour the Mondragon Cooperative Corporation.

Mondragon is an association of cooperatives that operates in a region with a population that's about the same size as the Greater Cincinnati metropolitan area. Its worker-owned co-ops have reduced economic inequality in Spain's Basque region while fostering long-term growth.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what participants learned on the trip and how they hope to apply those lessons locally.

Guests:



Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney

Rev. Damon Lynch III, pastor, New Prospect Baptist Church

Denisha Porter, executive director, All-In Cincinnati

Ellen Vera, co-director, Co-op Cincy

More information about Co-op Cincy is available online.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

