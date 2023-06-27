© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Justice Alito's undisclosed fishing trip and more to discuss with Ken Rudin

Published June 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito
Susan Walsh
/
AP
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito testifies before the House Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 7, 2019.

ProPublica’s report about Justice Samuel Alito’s connection to a billionaire has led to intensified scrutiny of the U.S. Supreme Court, with Senate Democrats vowing action on an ethics bill. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the political fallout of these latest disclosures.

Plus, Hunter Biden is scheduled to enter a guilty plea to misdemeanor tax crimes. Does this mean the investigation into the president’s son is over? And what does the plea deal say about the nation’s justice system?

The Kentucky governor’s race is heating up, and the nation is watching. Gov. Andy Beshear is in a rare position for a Democrat in a red state, he’s the frontrunner in this race. But Beshear is facing a vastly different environment than he did four years ago when he ran against former Gov. Matt Bevin. Will it change his strategy as he faces Attorney General Daniel Cameron?

Guests:

  • Ken Rudin, political journalist and host of the Political Junkie podcast
  • Ryan Salzman, Ph.D., political scientist

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati Edition
