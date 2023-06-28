Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame opening soon, we talk to Penny Ford

A new attraction along the riverfront is taking shape. The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame will hold its grand opening and induction ceremony July 22 at The Banks. The inductees include Bootsy Collins, Louise Shropshire, Penny Ford and Charles Fold.

Hamilton County Commission President Alicia Reece, who founded the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame, says the experience will be ‘edutainment.’

“I want people to come and be educated, be entertained, but also be joyful. And I want people from all over the world to know the impact we have made, our artists like Penny Ford and others have really made on the music industry,” says Reece.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss that impact and what visitors can expect when the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame opens.

Guests:



Alicia Reece, Hamilton County Commission President



Penny Ford, singer and songwriter



