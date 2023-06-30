Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder gets maximum sentence, plus more top stories

A judge gave former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder the maximum sentence for bribery Thursday. That’s 20 years for his role in a $61 million pay-to-play scheme that benefited FirstEnergy. On Cincinnati Edition we discuss what’s next for Householder and for Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges who is awaiting sentencing.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfire have brought a thick haze over parts of the U.S. shutting down outdoor activities and affecting vulnerable populations. Greater Cincinnati was under an Air Quality Alert Thursday. We’ll discuss the conditions expected for the weekend and the indications that wildfires are growing in frequency.

Plus, the ‘Swifty’ invasion is here. As fans flock to the Taylor Swift concert in Cincinnati we’ll find out which Ohio city really gets the biggest concerts.

Guests:



Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau



Jennifer Ketchmark, morning meteorologist, WCPO 9



Sharon Coolidge, City Hall reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer



Kendall Crawford, reporter and producer, The Ohio Newsroom



Frank Zhou, intern, WVXU



