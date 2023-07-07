Gov. DeWine signs two-year state budget, the Reds' revival and more top stories

This week, Gov. Mike DeWine passed House Bill 33, Ohio’s $86.1-billion two-year operating budget, but not before vetoing 44 previsions. The new budget will remove the State Board of Education's power and expand the state's school voucher program. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss which items didn't make the final budget and how it will affect Ohioans.

Plus, The Cincinnati Reds are in first place mid-season for the first time in 13 years. Can the Reds finally revive the “Big Red Machine?”

All that and more on the weekly news review.

Guests:



Jessie Balmert, Ohio Bureau reporter, USA Today Network

Avery Kreemer, reporter, Dayton Daily News

Nick Swartsell, general assignment reporter, WVXU

Richard Skinner, digital sports reporter, host of “The Skinny” podcast, Local 12

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: