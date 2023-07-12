DHS extended Temporary Protected Status for some. Others wonder about additional refugee groups

In June, the Department of Homeland Security extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for people living in the U.S. after having fled instability in El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua. Some refugee groups and lawmakers are advocating for those protections to be extended to migrants from other countries facing conflict, too.

In January, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) and Rep. Mike Carey (R) wrote to President Biden asking him to include Mauritanians living in the U.S. in either TPS or Deferred Enforced Departure programs.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what the TPS extension means locally and the efforts to extend those protections to more refugees.

Guests:



Alexandria Lubens-Otto, Esq., managing attorney, Immigrant and Refugee Law Center, adjunct faculty, University of Cincinnati College of Law



Ousmane Sow, leader in the Mauritanian community



Bryan Wright, executive director, Cincinnati Compass



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: