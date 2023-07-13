© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Can data science help prevent homelessness? Cincinnati is about to find out

Published July 13, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
A man sits hunched over on a milk crate as he holds a sign that says he's homeless and needs help.
A man sits hunched over on a milk crate as he holds a sign that says he's homeless and needs help.

For more than 15 years, a coordinated community effort has been working to end homelessness in Greater Cincinnati.

Now some of the partners involved in that work are hoping data science could be the key to success.

A group calling itself the Cincinnati Family Housing Stabilization Collaborative has received a $2.1 million grant from the city of Cincinnati to use data to identify families at risk of losing their housing – and then intervene before they become homeless.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how the approach would work and how soon it will be in place.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati EditionHomelessnessevictions84.51Cincinnati City
