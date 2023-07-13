Can data science help prevent homelessness? Cincinnati is about to find out

For more than 15 years, a coordinated community effort has been working to end homelessness in Greater Cincinnati.

Now some of the partners involved in that work are hoping data science could be the key to success.

A group calling itself the Cincinnati Family Housing Stabilization Collaborative has received a $2.1 million grant from the city of Cincinnati to use data to identify families at risk of losing their housing – and then intervene before they become homeless.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how the approach would work and how soon it will be in place.

Guests:



Kevin Finn, president and CEO of Strategies to End Homelessness

Peg Dierkers, CEO of Bethany House Services

Virginia Tallent, assistant city manager for the city of Cincinnati

Brandon Skinner, technical director for data science at 84.51˚

