Welcome House of Northern Kentucky broke ground on its new homeless services center in Covington Thursday.The $6.4 million facility will increase Welcome…
Hamilton County saw a decrease in overall numbers of people experiencing homelessness in 2020. Strategies to End Homelessness CEO Kevin Finn says the…
The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to approve new funding for the Maslow's Army day shelter in Queensgate. The…
In Hamilton County, the pandemic has hit teens experiencing homelessness hard. LGBTQ teens are particularly likely to face life on the street.Lighthouse…
Maslow's Army welcomed in 64 people out of the cold on the first day their new winter day center opened on Christmas. The Todd B. Portune Winter Day…
The city of Cincinnati is amending a contract to provide more funds to shelters during the winter months.The amendment will allow for at least $3 million…
Representatives for those experiencing homelessness gathered at Washington Park in Over-the-Rhine on Monday and urged city officials to continue funding…
While one emergency shelter breaks ground, another one opens its doors here in the region.The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky broke ground Tuesday…
As COVID-19 continues to impact the country’s homeless population, Cincinnati could see construction begin on a new homeless shelter in February.Bethany…
The organization that compiles yearly homeless numbers for Greater Cincinnati says we haven't seen the worst of it. The effects of the pandemic could…