'Hidden homelessness' and its implications for laws and policies aimed at people sleeping outdoors

Cold, winter weather is especially brutal for people who are homeless and living outside.

But a recent analysis of data from a nearby community found nearly half the people in homeless shelters had never lived on the street.

This “hidden homelessness” raises questions about whether laws that ban street camping — and policies that clear encampments — effectively reduce or eliminate homelessness.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss these findings, their implications and the latest on federal funding for services to help people experiencing homelessness.

Stephen Poulin, PhD, lecturer, Northern Kentucky University School of Social Work

Kim Webb, executive director, Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky

Kevin Finn, president and CEO, Strategies to End Homelessness

