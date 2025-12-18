'Hidden homelessness' and its implications for laws and policies aimed at people sleeping outdoors
Cold, winter weather is especially brutal for people who are homeless and living outside.
But a recent analysis of data from a nearby community found nearly half the people in homeless shelters had never lived on the street.
This “hidden homelessness” raises questions about whether laws that ban street camping — and policies that clear encampments — effectively reduce or eliminate homelessness.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss these findings, their implications and the latest on federal funding for services to help people experiencing homelessness.
Guests:
- Stephen Poulin, PhD, lecturer, Northern Kentucky University School of Social Work
- Kim Webb, executive director, Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky
- Kevin Finn, president and CEO, Strategies to End Homelessness
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
