Cincinnati Edition

'Hidden homelessness' and its implications for laws and policies aimed at people sleeping outdoors

Published December 18, 2025 at 4:01 AM EST
a person in a jacket lies down on a wooden bench outside
Cold, winter weather is especially brutal for people who are homeless and living outside.

But a recent analysis of data from a nearby community found nearly half the people in homeless shelters had never lived on the street.

This “hidden homelessness” raises questions about whether laws that ban street camping — and policies that clear encampments — effectively reduce or eliminate homelessness.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss these findings, their implications and the latest on federal funding for services to help people experiencing homelessness.

Guests:

  • Stephen Poulin, PhD, lecturer, Northern Kentucky University School of Social Work
  • Kim Webb, executive director, Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky
  • Kevin Finn, president and CEO, Strategies to End Homelessness

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Homelessness
