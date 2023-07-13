Twinless twins: When a bond since birth is cut by death

The loss of a twin can be a unique kind of pain for the surviving sibling. Studies have found that the remaining twin often feels survivors’ guilt. According to Dr. Nancy Segal, a professor of psychology at California State University, birthdays can bring on mourning.

Twinless Twins Support Group International brings together these surviving siblings to share their story and find comfort. The group is holding a conference in Cincinnati from July 13-16.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the singular pain of twinless twins and how they are finding support.

Guests:



Nancy Segal, Ph.D., professor of psychology, California State University



Susan Schneider, director of media marketing, Twinless Twins Support Group International



