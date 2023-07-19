© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
Cincinnati Edition

Immersive art experiences: Even better than the real thing?

Published July 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
people walk around an immersive experience of van gogh's starry night
Ariana Cubillos
/
AP
People visit the Van Gogh immersive dream exhibit, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Immersive art experiences are growing in international popularity, with installations popping up in major art hubs around the globe — from Paris to New York and now, the Tri-State.

These experiences often feature popular works from the art world's well-known masters, where visitors can step inside the works of impressionists Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet, to name a few. But how do these experiences compare to the art as it was originally intended to be viewed?

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about immersive art experiences and the potential impact they have on how the public view and interact with artists' work.

Guests:

  • John Waller, curator, executive producer of Exhibition Hub
  • Peter Jonathan Bell, Ph.D., curator of European paintings, sculpture and drawings, Cincinnati Art Museum

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected