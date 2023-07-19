Immersive art experiences: Even better than the real thing?

Immersive art experiences are growing in international popularity, with installations popping up in major art hubs around the globe — from Paris to New York and now, the Tri-State.

These experiences often feature popular works from the art world's well-known masters, where visitors can step inside the works of impressionists Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet, to name a few. But how do these experiences compare to the art as it was originally intended to be viewed?

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about immersive art experiences and the potential impact they have on how the public view and interact with artists' work.

Guests:



John Waller, curator, executive producer of Exhibition Hub

Peter Jonathan Bell, Ph.D., curator of European paintings, sculpture and drawings, Cincinnati Art Museum

