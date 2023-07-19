New developments reflect an evolving downtown Cincinnati

Downtown business districts have seen an emptying out as more office employees are working from home since the pandemic. But our city centers are also seeing a recovery, and many are changing with the times.

Currently, more than a dozen developments are slated for downtown Cincinnati in the coming months. They reflect a trend toward converting office to residential and a recovery in the hotel industry. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the evolving landscape in downtown Cincinnati and how city centers have had to change and adapt since the pandemic.

Guests:



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: