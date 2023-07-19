© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

New developments reflect an evolving downtown Cincinnati

Published July 19, 2023
Rendering of the proposed design for the Convention Headquarters Hotel
Courtesy of 3CDC
Rendering of the proposed design for the Convention Headquarters Hotel.

Downtown business districts have seen an emptying out as more office employees are working from home since the pandemic. But our city centers are also seeing a recovery, and many are changing with the times.

Currently, more than a dozen developments are slated for downtown Cincinnati in the coming months. They reflect a trend toward converting office to residential and a recovery in the hotel industry. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the evolving landscape in downtown Cincinnati and how city centers have had to change and adapt since the pandemic.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

