Frank LaRose steps into the GOP Senate primary, plus more top stories
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose finally made his intentions clear this week when he announced he's running for U.S. Senate. If he beats his current two Republican opponents, he'll face a tough and expensive general election against Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.
LaRose has been backing a proposal to amend the state constitution and tweeted out a campaign video featuring a vote "yes" on Issue 1 sign. But if Issue 1 is defeated in an August special election, will it hurt LaRose's campaign?
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the U.S. Senate race in Ohio, plus more top stories on the weekly news review.
Guests:
- Haley BeMiller, political reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
- Laura Hancock, statehouse reporter, Cleveland.com and the Cleveland Plain Dealer
- Ryland Barton, managing editor, Kentucky Public Radio
- McKenna Horsley, reporter, Kentucky Lantern
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.
