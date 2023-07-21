© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Frank LaRose steps into the GOP Senate primary, plus more top stories

Published July 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose finally made his intentions clear this week when he announced he's running for U.S. Senate. If he beats his current two Republican opponents, he'll face a tough and expensive general election against Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

LaRose has been backing a proposal to amend the state constitution and tweeted out a campaign video featuring a vote "yes" on Issue 1 sign. But if Issue 1 is defeated in an August special election, will it hurt LaRose's campaign?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the U.S. Senate race in Ohio, plus more top stories on the weekly news review.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionFrank LaRose
Stay Connected