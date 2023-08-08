PBS doc 'In Search of Resolution' delves into global efforts to promote nuclear disarmament

The Second World War brought a nuclear arms race, and as the new film Oppenheimer depicts, a U.S. theoretical physicist developed the world's first atomic bomb. Now, 78 years after the U.S. dropped two atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, we are grappling with nuclear weapons that dwarf the ones used in World War II.

Filmmaker and award-winning producer Robert Frye examines the threat of nuclear annihilation and global efforts to promote nuclear disarmament in his film In Search of Resolution, the third in a trilogy of films from his Nuclear World Project. The film airs on CET on Aug. 11 at 9 p.m.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the threat of nuclear weapons amidst Russian instability and the war in Ukraine and how the next generation is tackling the question of nuclear disarmament.

Robert Frye, documentary filmmaker and former executive producer of ABC World News Tonight among other credits



