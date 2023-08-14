A new law requires mental health training for Ohio's high school coaches

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you can call 9-8-8 for help.

In 2021, more than 4 in 10 high school students in the United States felt persistently sad or hopeless. And more than 1 in 5 seriously considered attempting suicide. That's according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While playing team sports is often recommended to boost mental health, some serious high school athletes find themselves struggling with depression and anxiety.

Now legislation passed in Ohio's state budget requires high school coaches to undergo mental health training, so they're better equipped to help those kids. On Cincinnati Edition we'll discuss the new requirement and the mental health challenges that young athletes can face.

Guests:



Matt Triplet, coach, St. Francis DeSales High School in Columbus



Lenecia Nickell, director of sport psychology and wellness, University of Cincinnati Athletics



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: