New fiction podcast tackles themes of mental health, faith and grief

A new fiction podcast coming out later this month tells the story of an Ohio congregation rocked by the suicide of a beloved pastor.

The series Six Sermons is told through the experiences of Pastor Alexis, a recent divinity school graduate chosen by Pastor William Hoyt to take over his congregation as he prepares to retire.

She ends up having to assume the leadership role earlier than expected because of Hoyt's death.

She struggles with trying to understand what happened — and with what to tell the grieving congregation.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the Cincinnati native who created the podcast and a local doctor who read the podcast script early on to check for mental health accountability.

Guests:



Asa Merritt, writer and creator of Six Sermons

Dr. Lawson Wulsin, professor emeritus and assistant training director of the Family Medicine Psychiatry Residency Program, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine

Six Sermons is an Audible Original podcast, scheduled for release Aug. 24.

University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

