A local non-partisan initiative seeks to close the gender gap in government representation

While the number of women in leadership roles in corporate America is growing, women remain under-represented in civic spaces. According to a report from the Women’s Fund of Greater Cincinnati, women comprise more than half the population in the area, yet they only occupy 30% of government-appointed board seats.

On Cincinnati Edition, we hear why gender representation is important beyond the c-suite and how more diverse boards can increase civic engagement and develop better governing practices in local government.

Guests:



Denise Driehaus, Hamilton County commissioner

Jan-Michele Kearney, vice mayor, City of Cincinnati

Rajani Menon, manager of Appointed

Mathew Randazzo, president and CEO of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation

