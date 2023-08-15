© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
A local non-partisan initiative seeks to close the gender gap in government representation

Published August 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
While the number of women in leadership roles in corporate America is growing, women remain under-represented in civic spaces. According to a report from the Women’s Fund of Greater Cincinnati, women comprise more than half the population in the area, yet they only occupy 30% of government-appointed board seats.

On Cincinnati Edition, we hear why gender representation is important beyond the c-suite and how more diverse boards can increase civic engagement and develop better governing practices in local government.

Guests:

  • Denise Driehaus, Hamilton County commissioner
  • Jan-Michele Kearney, vice mayor, City of Cincinnati 
  • Rajani Menon, manager of Appointed
  • Mathew Randazzo, president and CEO of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

