Cincinnati Edition

What is pink-slime journalism, how to recognize it and how to avoid it

Published August 21, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
Pile of newspapers on white background
artisteer
/
iStockphoto
Pile of newspapers on white background

As local newspapers and online media have struggled financially over the past decade, a new source of information has been working to replace them.

It's known in the news business as "pink-slime journalism."

Named after the meat byproduct used as filler, these pink-slime products masquerade as local news and might appear to be reliable at first glance.

But they're usually funded by outside companies that are financed by a partisan political source or an organization that wants to promote — or avoid — a certain type of coverage.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss pink-slime journalism — what it is, how to recognize it and how prevalent it's becoming.

Guests:

University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

journalism
