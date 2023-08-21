What is pink-slime journalism, how to recognize it and how to avoid it

As local newspapers and online media have struggled financially over the past decade, a new source of information has been working to replace them.

It's known in the news business as "pink-slime journalism."

Named after the meat byproduct used as filler, these pink-slime products masquerade as local news and might appear to be reliable at first glance.

But they're usually funded by outside companies that are financed by a partisan political source or an organization that wants to promote — or avoid — a certain type of coverage.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss pink-slime journalism — what it is, how to recognize it and how prevalent it's becoming.

Guests:



Priyanjana Bengani, senior research fellow and Tow Computational Fellow, Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University

Jeffrey Blevins, Ph.D., professor, McMicken College of Arts and Sciences Department of Journalism, University of Cincinnati

Mike Canan, director of journalism strategies, Scripps Howard Fund

University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

