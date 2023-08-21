What is pink-slime journalism, how to recognize it and how to avoid it
As local newspapers and online media have struggled financially over the past decade, a new source of information has been working to replace them.
It's known in the news business as "pink-slime journalism."
Named after the meat byproduct used as filler, these pink-slime products masquerade as local news and might appear to be reliable at first glance.
But they're usually funded by outside companies that are financed by a partisan political source or an organization that wants to promote — or avoid — a certain type of coverage.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss pink-slime journalism — what it is, how to recognize it and how prevalent it's becoming.
Guests:
- Priyanjana Bengani, senior research fellow and Tow Computational Fellow, Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University
- Jeffrey Blevins, Ph.D., professor, McMicken College of Arts and Sciences Department of Journalism, University of Cincinnati
- Mike Canan, director of journalism strategies, Scripps Howard Fund
