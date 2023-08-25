© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
How many Ohio school districts are arming teachers? Plus more top stories

Published August 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
WVXU

A year ago, Ohio lowered the training hours required for arming school staff. Now, 46 school districts have submitted rosters for armed staff programs. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how this compares to the overall number of schools in the state.

Kentucky is facing a massive backlog of overdue nursing home inspections. The state has a dangerous shortage of nursing home inspectors — the worst in the nation, according to one report. We discuss how it is impacting patients and families.

Plus, find out if your favorite restaurant is among the more than 100 local establishments on the latest Dirty Dining list.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

