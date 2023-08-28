'Disobedient Women' chronicles the #MeToo movement in the evangelical church

During the height of the #MeToo movement, the Southern Baptist Convention faced its own reckoning with allegations of abuse against women.

These women say they were brought up to believe submitting to men was God's will. For many of them, it wasn't until much later in life they realized the horrors that had been done to them were not their fault.

Journalist Sarah Stankorb chronicles their courageous efforts to hold their alleged abusers and the church accountable in her book, Disobedient Women: How a Small Group of Faithful Women Exposed Abuse, Brought Down Powerful Pastors, and Ignited an Evangelical Reckoning.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss their fight to change evangelical culture.

If you’ve experienced sexual abuse, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-4673.

Guest:



Sarah Stankorb, author of Disobedient Women



Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

