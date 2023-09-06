Federal funds for higher education are now available to Ohioans with disabilities

This summer, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will invest $2.1 million in assistance for students with disabilities.

Each eligible Ohio student registered through the state agency Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities can get up to $7,000 in funds that they can use toward college tuition and other accessibility expenses.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn what opportunities are available in the state of Ohio — nearly 33 years after the passing of the ADA — and how the additional state funds will impact current and future students.

Guests:



Kevin L. Miller, director, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities

Kerstin Sjoberg, executive director, Disability Rights Ohio

Katie Norland, director, Transition and Access Program at the University of Cincinnati

Caroline Mason, Miami University student

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

