Federal funds for higher education are now available to Ohioans with disabilities
This summer, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will invest $2.1 million in assistance for students with disabilities.
Each eligible Ohio student registered through the state agency Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities can get up to $7,000 in funds that they can use toward college tuition and other accessibility expenses.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn what opportunities are available in the state of Ohio — nearly 33 years after the passing of the ADA — and how the additional state funds will impact current and future students.
Guests:
- Kevin L. Miller, director, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities
- Kerstin Sjoberg, executive director, Disability Rights Ohio
- Katie Norland, director, Transition and Access Program at the University of Cincinnati
- Caroline Mason, Miami University student
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.
Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: