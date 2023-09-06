© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Education
Cincinnati Edition

Federal funds for higher education are now available to Ohioans with disabilities

Published September 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Back view at young college student in wheelchair participating in group discussion
SeventyFour
/
iStockphoto
Students with disabilities can get up to $7,000 in funds to use toward college tuition and other accessibility expenses.

This summer, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will invest $2.1 million in assistance for students with disabilities.

Each eligible Ohio student registered through the state agency Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities can get up to $7,000 in funds that they can use toward college tuition and other accessibility expenses.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn what opportunities are available in the state of Ohio — nearly 33 years after the passing of the ADA — and how the additional state funds will impact current and future students.

Guests:

  • Kevin L. Miller, director, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities
  • Kerstin Sjoberg, executive director, Disability Rights Ohio 
  • Katie Norland, director, Transition and Access Program at the University of Cincinnati
  • Caroline Mason, Miami University student

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Cincinnati Editioncollege studentsPeople With Disabilities
