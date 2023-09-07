From disruptive to mainstream: The sustainable jewelry industry is gaining momentum

Consumer demand for engagement rings with conflict-free diamonds and concerns over mining practices have disrupted the diamond industry.

Major brands and retailers have shifted to match demand in the growing sustainable jewelry movement by securing green supply chains and reusing stones and metals sourced from old or broken pieces.

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn how the jewelry industry has transitioned — globally and locally — to create beautiful and eco-friendly one-of-a-kind pieces.

Guests:



Lauren Darrouzet, visiting assistant professor of art, metals and 3D fabrication at Earlham College

Ellana Hagedorn, owner and lead designer, Lane & Kate

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

