© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Cincinnatians won't be voting on traffic cameras any time soon, and more top stories

Published September 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

The family of a pregnant Ohio woman who was shot and killed by a Blendon Township police officer is speaking out after body camera footage was released.

Ta'Kiya Young was shot in her vehicle on Aug. 24 when she tried pulling away from the scene where officers were questioning her and her car pushed one of the officers. Her family is calling for a swift indictment of the officer. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the renewed calls for improved police training.

Cincinnati City Council voted this week to send two charter amendments to the November ballot. But one amendment that did not make the ballot would have repealed the ban on traffic cameras. We'll discuss why it was voted down.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected