Cincinnatians won't be voting on traffic cameras any time soon, and more top stories

The family of a pregnant Ohio woman who was shot and killed by a Blendon Township police officer is speaking out after body camera footage was released.

Ta'Kiya Young was shot in her vehicle on Aug. 24 when she tried pulling away from the scene where officers were questioning her and her car pushed one of the officers. Her family is calling for a swift indictment of the officer. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the renewed calls for improved police training.

Cincinnati City Council voted this week to send two charter amendments to the November ballot. But one amendment that did not make the ballot would have repealed the ban on traffic cameras. We'll discuss why it was voted down.

Guests:



George Shillcock, reporter, WOSU



Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU



Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU



